Gujarat: Vehicle runs over Asiatic lion near Savarkundla in Amreli

An Asiatic lion was killed after being allegedly run over by a vehicle on the Savarkundla-Mahuva state highway near Goradka village in Amreli district on Monday.

Three lions have been killed after being hit or run over by goods trains in this area in the last one year.

The lion, a sub-adult male, was found dead on the highway near Goradka village of Savarkundla taluka, some 12 km from Savarkundla taluka. “The nature of injuries suggest that it might have been run over by a heavy vehicle, like a container trailer or a truck, and died on the spot,” Atul Pandya, a businessman who saw the dead lion, told The Indian Express.

Nevil Chaudhary, assistant conservator of forests (ACF) of the Shetrunji wildlife division which covers parts of Amreli and Bhavnagar district, said that the forest department staff was ascertaining details of the incident.

So far, at least four Asiatic lions have died either on roads or railway tracks this year. In February, a male lion was killed after being hit by a goods train near Uchaiya village of Rajula taluka of Amreli. In March, another one was run over by a truck in Pipavav port area, in Rajula taluka. In August, a lion was run over by a goods train at Khadkala village of Savarkundla taluka on a rainy night when the visibility was low.

Gir and other protected areas spread across Amreli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts are the only natural habitats of Asiatic lions in the world. Their population was estimated to be 674 last year.