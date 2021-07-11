Gujarat: Two-year-old girl dies after leopard attack in Bhavnagar

“We have placed four trap cages at the place to rescue the leopard with no success so far,” said Anshuman Sharma, DCF of Gir (east) wildlife division. (Representative image)

A two-year-old girl died after being attacked by a leopard in Bhandariya village of Palitana taluka in Bhavnagar district early on Sunday.

The girl, Daya Madhasukhiya, was attacked by a leopard while she was asleep in her home, said Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests, Junagadh wildlife circle. The area falls in Palitana range of Shentrunji wildlife division of Gir wildlife circle.

“The girl and her parents were asleep in their home on the outskirts of the village when a leopard entered the house and dragged her away. We got two versions of the incident. In the first, her parents came to know of the incident very late. According to the second, the mother saw the leopard tacking away the child but couldn’t shout due to fright. Her remains were found around 500 metres away from her home,” Nisha Raj, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Shentruji division told The Indian Express, adding the forest department came to know about the incident at around 5 am Sunday.

The incident comes a day after Sangita Thakar (30) and Nayna Mal (35) were attacked and injured by a leopard in Garal village of Dhari taluka of Amreli district on Saturday. The two women were attacked while they were asleep outside a cottage on an agricultural filed. They were rushed to hospital in Amreli where Thakar, who had sustained minor injuries, was given primary treatment and discharged. Mal, who suffered neck injuries, was referred to Rajkot for further treatment.

“We have placed four trap cages at the place to rescue the leopard with no success so far,” said Anshuman Sharma, DCF of Gir (east) wildlife division.