Gujarat: Three women of family ‘die by suicide’ at relative’s home

Three women of a family allegedly died by suicide at a relative’s home in Bhanvad taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district on Monday with police saying prima facie the trio took the extreme step due to financial difficulties.

According to police, Jennambanu Sarvaniya (63), her daughter Noorjha Sheikh (42) and Noorjha’s daughter Mukramin alias Sahista Sheikh (18) were found unconscious in their room in the residence of Ibrahim Sama in Datarvadi area of Bhanvad town early on Monday.

“The three were sleeping in the same room as Sama’s wife but did not wake up… Finding them unconscious, the family dialled the emergency number. A paramedic in an ambulance pronounced all of them dead,” said sub-inspector Nikunj Soni, in charge of Bhanvad police station.

The bodies were later shifted to a government hospital in Bhanvad. “According to primary post-mortem reports, the three died after consuming some poisonous substance. However, we have not recovered any vial or found any traces of any poisonous substance from their room. Nor has any note been recovered,” the SI added.

Soni added that the prima facie, the three women, who were residents of Shankar Tekri area of Jamnagar city in the adjoining Jamnagar district, died by suicide.

“Sarvaniya and Noorjha were widows. They used to work for a caterer and also used to do odd jobs of brass work at their home. According to primary information, Sarvaniya and Noorjha used to get widow pension from the state government. But apparently, they were under financial stress and took the extreme step,” Soni said, adding Mukramin was unmarried.

Sarvaniya was a native of Bhanvad but was married to one Kasamkhan Sheikh in Jamnagar. Her son Hanif was living separately. Based on information provided by Hanif, Bhanvad police have registered a case of accidental deaths, police said.