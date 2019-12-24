Gujarat: Three Pakistan immigrants get Indian citizenship certificates twice in two days

Swarupsinh receives his certificate from Mandaviya at Kidana in Kutch on Friday. Express photo Swarupsinh receives his certificate from Mandaviya at Kidana in Kutch on Friday. Express photo

Three Pakistani nationals living on Long Term Visas (LTVs) in Gujarat got their Indian citizenship certificates twice as BJP MP Mohan Kundariya distributed the same certificates to them at a public event in Morbi on Saturday, a day after Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya handed them certificates in Kutch.

The twin events come at a time when the BJP has been trying hard to counter the ongoing protests in some parts of Gujarat and other states of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Morbi district unit of the BJP and Kundariya, the sitting BJP MP from Rajkot Parliamentary constituency, organised a public meeting in Umiya Society near Dev Fun World near Vavdi village of Morbi taluka in Morbi district “to raise public awareness about the CAA” on Saturday.

Harisinh receives his certificate from Mohan Kundariya, in Morbi on Saturday. Express photo Harisinh receives his certificate from Mohan Kundariya, in Morbi on Saturday. Express photo

At the meeting, Kundariya handed over certificates of Indian citizenship to Swarupsinh Sodha (25), and his younger brothers Pratabsinh (23) and Harisinh (18). The three brothers had come to India with his family members in 2007 and had been living on LTV since. The family has their permanent address in Godhiar village in Nakhtrana taluka of Kutch district but also have a home in Vavdi village in Morbi.

Swarupsinh, Partabsinh, Harisinh and their elder sister Mohnibai were among the seven Pakistani nationals living in India on LTV who were handed over certificates by Mansukh Mandaviya, as well at an event in Kidana village of Kutch district on Friday.

The event in Kidana was organised by the Overseas Hindu Rehabilitation Committee (OHRC), a Kutch-based NGO working for Hindu immigrants, and Vinod Chavda, sitting BJP MP from Kutch Parliamentary constituency. Ten Pakistani nationals were to be awarded certificates of Indian citizenship under provisions of Indian Citizenship Act, 1955 which make a Pakistani national eligible for Indian citizenship after seven-year stay in India. Besides the three brothers and the sister, Dalpatsinh Sodha, Pithu Dibo and Samun Dibo were also handed over citizenship certificates by Mandaviya at the Kidana event. Radha Sodha, Parpati Sodha and Balwantsinh Sodha were not present to accept their certificates.

The following day, Kundariya again handed over the same certificates to the three brothers on the stage of the event organised by him and his party in Morbi. Raghavji Gadara, president of BJP’s Morbi district unit, and other local party leaders were present at the event in Vavdi.

“Mandaviya distributed some certificates in Kutch, but I don’t who they were. These people (the three brothers) are refugees from Pakistan and have been living in a new society which has been set up in Vavdi village. They include people from Maldhari (cattle-herders) community, Sodha or Rajput community, Scheduled Caste community etc. In all, there are 950 to 1,000 refuges in Morbi district. Around 1,100 are in Rajkot district. All of these will get certificates gradually,” Kundariya said.

The MP further said that the objective of the event was to raise public awareness about CAA and acknowledge immigrants from Pakistan. “For years, they have been living here after leaving behind their homes and everything else in Pakistan. They were in dire straites there. Why one would leave everything and flee? Only when there is persecution. Therefore, they came here and had been demanding for years that they be given Indian citizenship. The Indian government passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Our event was to explain the provisions of the Act to these people and also to welcome and assure them that nobody would be driven away,” Kundariya, a native of Morbi, added.

Parts of Morbi district, including Vavdi village, are part of Rajkot Lok Sabha seat which Kundariya has been representing as an MP for the second consecutive term. “Congress has been spreading rumours that minorities of India would be driven away, leading people on the wrong path. This event was held to raise public awareness that this Bill is not to drive anybody away but to grant citizenship to six communities which are minorities in three countries,” Kundariya said.

Around 250 to 300 immigrants who live in Vavdi village attended the event.

Swarupsinh said that he was instructed by his family members to attend the event. “Our uncle Sonji Lalji Sodha had mobilised people for the event. He told us that we have to attend it and we did accordingly,” Swarupsinh, who runs a garment shop in Bhuj with Harisinh, said.

Partabsinh is studying engineering in a college in Rajkot. The three brothers are children of Narsinh Sodha, younger brother of Sonji. Narsinh’s younger brother Nathusinh is founder of OHRC, an arm of Bhuj-headquartered Lakshya Foundation.

Nathusinh on Monday said that Kundariya had informed them that he would like to meet the family. “He had called last week evincing his interest in meeting immigrant families from Pakistan. We suggested Tuesday or Wednesday. But he said he had other engagements and therefore those dates were not suitable. In between, we learnt that Mandaviya was visiting Gandhidham to inaugurate a business expo. Therefore, we took the opportunity and hurriedly organised the ceremony in Kidana to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enacting CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) in the presence of Mandaviya. The following day, Kundariya said that he would like to meet the families. So, we organised another ceremony in Morbi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuldipsinh Jhala, resident additional collector of Kutch who is also the additional district magistrate of Kutch, said that the citizenship certificates were issued by Kutch district magistrate on Friday (December 20). “The certificates were ready at our office. Then the minister came. He took interest and said that he would distribute the certificates and we did accordingly,” Jhala told The Indian Express on Monday.

Kundariya, in the meantime added that his party would organise sneh milans (community gathering) for Pakistanis citizens living in Rajkot city and Rajkot district later this week.

On December 18, Devbhumi Dwarka district collector handed over certificate of Indian citizenship to Haseena Vadsariya and had tweeted a photo of it the following day. Haseena was born an Indian but had immigrated to Pakistan after her marriage. But she returned to India in 2007. Her case was decided by the Central government as she belongs to a religious community which is a majority one in Pakistan. But Sodhas belong to a minority community in Pakistan hence district magistrate of Kutch is authorised to grant them Indian citizenship.

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App