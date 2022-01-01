Gujarat: Three held for ‘confining’ 20-year-old woman in farmhouse and ‘raping’ her

Botad Police have arrested three men from the district after a 20-year-old woman filed a complaint against them, alleging they confined her in a farmhouse in village for 18 days and gang-raped her.

Botad police booked the three men, who are in the age group of 22 to 28 on Monday after the woman lodged a complaint alleging that trio illegally confined her in a farmhouse belonging to one of the accused and whom the victim knew, from December 9 to December 26.

She stated that she had gone to the farmhouse on December 9 but the man whom she knew and two of his friends, who were present there, consumed liquor and then took turns to rape her.

The woman stated that the accused allowed to leave her the farm only on December 26.

The woman then went to her relative’s place in Jamnagar and narrated her ordeal. She later gave a complaint to police in Jamnagar and subsequently and FIR was lodged by Botad police.

“We have arrested the three accused. Presently, they are on police remand and investigation is going on. Women police constables are counselling the victim,” a police officer associated with the probe said.

Police said that the victim aspired to study medicine and had taken NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) twice but had failed to secure rank required for admission to a medical college.

“She was living in Rajkot and preparing for NEET. The accused are also from the same village and are known to the victim,” said the officer, adding, “The woman often leaves her home without informing her family members. Therefore, even though she was being illegally confined in the farmhouse, no one came forward to report her missing.”