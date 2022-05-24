scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
Gujarat: Strong winds, don’t venture into sea, fishermen told

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
May 24, 2022 2:47:39 am
Clouds over the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad on Monday morning. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of strong winds and rough sea along the coast from Kutch to Porbandar and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Tuesday.

In a bulletin issued on Monday, the IMD stated that due to a steep pressure gradient, strong surface winds are likely to blow along and off north Gujarat coast.

“Strong winds with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph very likely to prevail from south-westerly to westerly direction along and off North Gujarat coast. Wind speed in gust may temporarily reach 60 kmph. Sea will be moderate to rough… Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off north Gujarat coast from till May 24,” advised the bulletin.

