Gujarat: State govt launches scheme to save girl child

THE STATE government will take care of girls from the time they are born till they complete their education or get married, but will not tolerate female foeticide, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said while launching the Vahali Dikari Yojana (Beloved daughter scheme) in Rajkot on Friday.

Advertising

“We had announced the scheme in the Budget. The government will pay Rs 4,000 when the first and the second daughters are admitted to Class IV. It will again pay Rs 6,000 when they are promoted to Class IX. When she turns 18, the government will give Rs1 lakh more. Parents will not have to worry about their further studies or their wedding. The government will give Rs1 lakh as part of the girl’s marriage expenses,” Rupani said.

The CM was addressing a public meeting on Dharmendrasinhji Arts College ground here after formally launching the Vahali Dikari Yojana (VDY).

Rupani, who was also celebrating his 64th birthday, said the government was striving to make the birth of daughters a matter of pride for the families.

Advertising

During his days as CM of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Beti Bachao campaign in 2005 to rectify the deteriorating sex ratio in the state, which according to Census 2001 stood at 878. As part of the VDY, which was launched under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the girl child, educate the girl child), the state government will give financial assistance to couples whose annual family income is up to Rs 2 lakh and whose first or second child are girls.

The government will give Rs 4,000 assistance to such couples when their daughters enroll in school, Rs 6,000 when she is promoted to Class IX. The government will give an additional Rs1 lakh when she turns 18. The scheme will improve the socio-economic status of the girls, encourage them to study which in turn will improve the sex ratio and bring down the dropout rates in schools. The government has allocated Rs 133 crore in the state Budget 2019-20 for this scheme.

“To keep the wheel of the world spinning, the sex ratio of boys and girls will have to be equal. Every community, every citizen living in Gujarat will have treat their sons and daughters equally… The government will not tolerate female foeticide. Strictest action will be taken against any doctor found involved in such activity,” said Rupani.

The sex ratio (number of females per 1,000 males) of girls in Gujarat rose to 919 in Census 2011, but it was still lower than the national average of 940.

Rupani also launched the state-wide Seva Setu, an annual outreach programme to help people avail of benefits of various government schemes. Rupani said that he was happy that all the sweepers of Rajkot Municipal Corporation were being extended benefits of Mukhyamantri Amru-tam Yojana and Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana – the two health insurance schemes of the government for the poor in the state.