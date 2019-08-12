Gujarat: Six fishermen drown in two days, hunt on for nine missing

Six fishermen drowned over the last two days, while nine others were reported missing on Sunday after their boats were trapped in rough sea off Porbandar coast.

Advertising

Quoting Indian Coast Guard, a Defence release on Sunday stated that despite it having issued an advisory not to venture into the sea due to inclement weather, 19 fishing boats with 95 fishermen aboard had set sail on Friday. While 14 boats with 79 fishermen came back safely, three reportedly sunk and six fishermen drowned. “According to the fishing association (of Porbandar), three boats have reportedly sunk, out of which three cadavers have also been recovered,” said the defence release.

Police said bodies of three other fishermen were recovered on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard pressed ICG ship Samudra Pavak, a Dornier aircraft and a helicopter in search and rescue mission and escorted another fishing boat with four crew on board to the coast. “A total of 14 fishing boats along with 79 crew have been safely rescued and six cadavers have been recovered so far. All efforts are being made to rescue the remaining nine crew of two boats and one missing crew,” the release further said.

Advertising

Porbandar police said the fishermen were from Porbandar district and Veraval in neighbouring Gir Somnath district. “These fishermen had set sail on their small boats called pilanas with two to five fishermen on board. They had gone on fishing trips without any permission from the state fisheries department and were caught in rough sea,” superintendent of police of Porbandar district, Parthraj Parthrajsinh Gohil told The Indian Express.

Gujarat fisheries department prohibits fishing in coastal waters from June 16 to August 15 as the Arabian Sea remains rough under the influence of south-west monsoon and also with an aim to allow fish to grow.

Incidentally, entire Gujarat received very to extremely heavy rainfall for three days, beginning from Thursday, leaving several persons dead in rain-related incidents.