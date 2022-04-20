Gujarat: Six acquitted in murder case of Dalit RTI activist Nanji Sondarva

A special court in Gondal on Friday acquitted six persons who were standing trial for allegedly murdering Dalit RTI activist Nanji Sondarva in 2018, after key prosecution witnesses turned hostile and court found no conclusive evidence against the accused.

The order passed by designated atrocity court of additional district judge Hardik Mehta comes around three months after eight men accused of murdering Nanji’s son Rajesh were acquitted by the same judge for a want of evidence. Two of the accused in both the cases were common.

Those who have been acquitted include Mahendrasinh Jadeja (50), a then Congress worker from Manekvada village of Kotda Sangani taluka of Rajkot district; Ajaysinh alias Ghanubha Chandubha Jadeja (47) and Ajaysinh’s younger brother Jitendrasinh Chandubha Jadeja (41), Jitendrasinh Nirmalsinh Jadeja (42), Narendrasinh Jadeja (48) and Jagdish Bav alias Jaga Bharvad.

While Narendrasinh and Bav are residents of Gondal town, the other five are residents of Manekvada village in adjoining Kotda Sangani taluka. Save Bav, the rest five belong to the upper caste Kshatriya community and are close blood-relatives.

Their acquittals come around three months after Mahendrasin and Ajaysinh, their sons Divyarajsin and Dhruvrajsinh respectively, Narendrasinh’s son Hardeepsinh and three others from the Kshatriya community were acquitted on January 24 for the 2019 murder of Rajesh.

The court ruled in favour of the accused claiming that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. The judge also called into question the existence of the four eye-witnesses who took Nanji to the hospital.

“Taking into account the compendium of evidence and the main piece of evidence, there is no history of the four eye-witnesses of the incident, who took Nanji to the government hospital in Kotda Sangani after Nanji was injured, having stated that the accused mounted a fatal assault on the deceased Nanji,” the court noted in its judgement

“Neither is there any information given by Nanji on record despite him being conscious at that time. Testimonies on oath given by witnesses No.1 to 5, who are family members of Nanaji, do not support the claim of the accused having issued threats to Nanji,” the judgement further notes.

Bhagirathsinh Dodiya, the defence lawyer in Nanji Sondarva murder case said that the court believed their contention that the prosecution had drawn the accused in the case merely because they had a rivalry going on.

“The police could never establish the ownership of the car it had seized from the crime scene. Nor did it track and examine as witnesses the four persons who had taken Nanji to the Kotda Sangani hospital because they were witnesses to the incident and knew that it was a case of road accident,” Dodiya said.

Nanji’s father Meghabhai had lodged a complaint after the former’s death, alleging the accused rammed their car into his son Nanji’s motorbike at Soliya village and attacked him with blunt weapons while he was on his way back home in Manekvada on his motorbike after delivering snacks to his son Rajesh in Rajkot on March 9, 2018.

Nanji was rushed to a government hospital by four men in a car but he died during treatment at Rajkot civil hospital

According to the prosecution, Nanji had contested against Mahendrasinh in the Manekvada village panchayat election and that had started an acrimony between the two.

The Jadejas and Sondarvas were involved in a violent clash in December 2016 and cross-complaints were filed by Meghabhai and Mahendrasinh under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and others.

According to the prosecution’s case, after the clash, Nanji started filing applications under the RTI Act and sought to expose alleged corruption in Manekvada village panchayat then headed by Mahendrasinh’s mother Kishorba.

Therefore, Mahendrasinh, then a Congress worker whose wife Beenaba was a sitting member of Kotda Sangani taluka panchayat, used to issue threats to Nanji, and eventually murdered him.

The court noted that Meghabhai, the complainant in the case had turned hostile while Nanaji’s wife Hansa alias Kajal, his cousins Vipul and Bharat as well as uncle Ukabhai had not supported the prosecution’s case.

Incidentally, around a year after Nanji’s death, his 19-year-old son Rajesh was killed after allegedly being intercepted and brutally beaten by a group of men from the Kshatriya community on May 22, 201