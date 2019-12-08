Gujarat: Shoot-at-sight order for leopard that killed two

On Saturday, a leopard attacked an agricultural labourer from Rajasthan in Munjiyasar at around 3.15 am. Later, the labourer succumbed to his injuries. (Representational Image) On Saturday, a leopard attacked an agricultural labourer from Rajasthan in Munjiyasar at around 3.15 am. Later, the labourer succumbed to his injuries. (Representational Image)

The forest department issued shoot-at-sight orders after a leopard claimed two lives in three days in Gujarat’s Amreli district, officials said on Saturday.

On Thursday, the leopard killed Vaju Borad in Mota Munjiyasar village in Bagasara taluka of Amreli district. The following day, another man was injured in a leopard attack in the same village. On Saturday, a leopard attacked an agricultural labourer from Rajasthan in Munjiyasar at around 3.15 am. Later, the labourer succumbed to his injuries.

Officials told mediapersons in Amreli that forest department teams from the districts of Junagadh, Amreli and Gandhinagar will work together to capture the man-eating leopard that has been on the prowl in Amreli. A shoot-at-sight orders has also been issued and a team of sharpshooters have been deployed even as the authorities have set up nearly 30 cages, the officials said.

