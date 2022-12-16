scorecardresearch
Gujarat sees 23 per cent rise in mustard sowing area in Rabi

The total area of Rabi sowing so far stands at 37.29 lh, which is 83 per cent of the normal average.

Farmers have sown mustard in 2,98,504 hectares. (File)
AMID SURGING edible oil prices, farmers of the state have planted mustard in over 2.98 lakh hectares (lh) of land, which is 123 per cent of the average sowing, in the Rabi season so far.

According to the data released by the state agriculture department, farmers had sown mustard in 2,98,504 hectares of land by December 12.

The area of cultivation of mustard so far is 23.15 per cent higher than the last three year’s average sowing area of 2.42 lh, but lower compared to 3.28 lh during the corresponding period last Rabi season. In 2020, 2018 and 2019, the Rabi sowing area was 2.14 lh, 1.72 lh and 1.95 lh, respectively

Mustard, which requires less amount of irrigation compared to other Rabi crops such as wheat, grams, coriander and fennel, is sown during October-December and is harvested in January-March in the state. It is the main Rabi oilseed crop in Gujarat and the surge in cultivation area comes in a year when edible oil prices hit a record high in India.

North Gujarat, the mustard belt of the state, has reported higher acreage. The five districts of the region have reported mustard sowing in 2.40 lh, which is marginally higher than last year’s figure of 2.31 lh, during the corresponding period.

Sabarkantha district alone accounts for 1.73 lh mustard acreage in north Gujarat region, followed by Patan (34,700 ha) and Mehsana (24,400 ha). In Kutch, farmers have sown mustard in 28,200 ha while in Saurashtra, it is 21,700. The central Gujarat region has reported mustard sowing in 8,000 ha.

This year, the mustard sowing is lagging in Saurashtra. Farmers in the water-starved area had planted mustard in 21,700 lh so far. The corresponding figure last year was 41,700 lh. Overall, farmers have sowed wheat in 11.30 lh, which is 95 per cent of the normal average. Gram is the second largest crop with 6.73 lh, which is 87 per cent of the last three year’s average sowing of 7.75 lh.

Cumin acreage stands at 2.24 lh, which is 53 per cent of average. However, acreage of coriander, which is mainly grown in Saurashtra, has doubled. Against the average area of 1.18 lh, farmers have sawn the spice seed crop in 2.07 lh.

