Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Gujarat: Schools in Kutch closed for two days due to heavy rain

The schools were closed on Tuesday also in taluks where heavy rains were reported. Collector Praveena DK issued an order regarding school closure on Tuesday evening.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
Updated: July 13, 2022 12:35:25 pm
Heavy waterlogging in Gujarat's Bhuj after rainfall. (Photo: Arranged)

The administration in Gujarat’s Kutch district has ordered the closure of schools and anganwadis for two days – Wednesday and Thursday – owing to the heavy rainfall in the region for the last few days and the forecast for more rains till the end of Thursday.

Collector Praveena DK issued an order under section 23 of the Gujarat Disaster Management Act, 2003. “Due to heavy rainfall in Kutch district and in view of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in coming days, with an objective of ensuring safety and security of children studying in all the higher secondary, secondary and primary schools as well as anganwadis in Kutch district, it is deemed necessary to suspend academic work,” the collector stated in her order issued late on Tuesday evening.

“The schools were closed on Tuesday also in taluks where heavy rains were reported. But the decision was taken by principals at local levels and there was no forma order from district authorities,” said JP Prajapati, district primary education officer of Kutch.

Kutch has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days. On Tuesday, Anjar taluka of the district logged 212 mm of rain during the 12 hours ending at 6 pm. It was followed by Bhuj (197), Gandhidham (171 mm) and Nakhatrana (140 inch) while other four talukas also reported rainfall in the range of 25 mm to 100 mm.

