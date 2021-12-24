Gujarat: Saurashtra University declares third-semester BCom exam void after ‘paper leak’

Hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers complained that the question paper for the Semester-III economics examination for BCom students under Saurashtra University was leaked, the university on Friday declared the examination held on Thursday void and said that a police complaint has been filed in this connection.

The varsity said Surya Offset, the printing press which is under police lens for alleged leak of head clerk recruitment examination papers, had also printed the economics question papers but added it was not certain as yet as to where the question paper had been leaked from.

Interacting with media persons on Friday morning, Vice Chancellor of Saurashtra University Prof Nitin Pethani said the varsity has declared null and void the economics examination conducted on Thursday. “After receiving complaints that the paper was leaked, we gave a complaint to the police. Primary police investigation has revealed that the paper had started circulating on WhatsApp groups around an hour before the scheduled start of the examination, thus proving that the paper was indeed leaked. Therefore, we have decided to declare the examination conducted on Thursday as null and void and reconduct the examination on January 3,” he told The Indian Express.

Prof Pethani said the examination for third-semester BCom began across 80 centres of the university on December 22. The examination for the economics paper started at 10 am on Thursday and went on till 12.30 pm, with around 18,000 students appearing for it, he said.

However, around 2 pm, AAP workers complained to the VC alleging that the paper had been leaked. Late on Thursday evening, the varsity submitted a complaint to the University police station and an FIR was lodged.

“We have registered an FIR under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, banker, merchant or agent), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) etc and started investigation. A few persons have been detained and they are being questioned,” Inspector A S Chavda, in-charge of the University police station, said.

Incidentally, the question papers for the examination were printed by Surya Offset, a Sanand-based printing press which is under police scrutiny over the alleged leak of question papers in the state government’s head clerk recruitment exam. “Surya Offset was awarded the contract for printing after it emerged as the L1 (the one which has quoted the lowest cost) in tendering. At this stage, it is not clear as to where the question paper was leaked from. The police are investigating the case and we are extending full support in the investigation,” Prof Pethani added.

Rajkot-headquartered Saurashtra University is one of the largest public universities in the state in terms of enrolment of students. It has jurisdiction over Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts in the state’s Saurashtra region.