Saurashtra: Three killed in lightning strikes in two days

A 17-year-old boy was among three persons who were killed after being struck by lightning in Saurashtra as sporadic thundershowers continued for the second day in the region.

The boy, Amul Makwana, was killed in Khari village of Sihor taluka of Bhavnagar on Wednesday. “He was working on an agricultural farm when he was hit by a lightning bolt at around 5.30 pm,” said an officer of Bhavnagar district flood control room.

Two men were killed in separate incidents in Chuda and Limbdi talukas of Surendranagar late Tuesday.

Disrict flood control room said that Jusab Alarakha Jivani, a resident of Jambu village in Limbdi taluka, was was riding his motorbike when a lightning bolt struck him around 7.30 pm Tuesday.

In Rangadh village of Limbdi taluka, Melabhai Devthala, a resident of Nani Kathechi village, was hit by a lightning bolt around 8.30 pm Tuesday.

Control room officers said that Chuda taluka experienced 18 millimetres (mm) rain while Limbdi recorded 12 mm rain on Tuesday.

Thundershowers were reported from Amreli and Bhavnagar districts for the second consecutive day, while thunderstorm hit parts of Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot district Wednesday. Savarkundla taluka of Amreli reported 12 mm rain, while Jesar taluka of neighbouring Bhavnagar district also experienced showers.

In Vinchhiya, gusty winds accompanying rain uprooted trees and damaged tile-roofs of houses.