Gujarat: Sarpanch who defeated BJP MLA’s wife disqualified

Jayanti Varaniya, the newly elected sarpanch of Trajpar village panchayat, was disqualified by the taluka development officer (TDO) of Morbi on Monday for having more than two children. The TDO’s order came in response to a complaint filed by Jashuben Sabariya, the wife of sitting BJP MLA Parsottam Sabariya, who lost to Varaniya in the panchayat polls less than two months ago.

Even before the results came out, Jashuben had contended that Varaniya has four children, one of whom was born after August 4, 2005, making him ineligible to hold any post as per the provisions of the Gujarat Panchayat Act, 1993. Subsequently, she also moved the Gujarat High Court.

“We summoned the register of births and deaths of Trajpar village panchayat and the general register of the school where Varaniya’s children had studied. It was found in the village register that Varaniya’s fourth child was born in 2007. The principal of the school also certified that the child in question was born in 2007. Therefore, his election was in violation of existing laws. Under Section 32 of the Gujarat Panchayat Act, 1993, we disqualified Varaniya as Trajpar village sarpanch,” the TDO told indianexpress.com on Tuesday.

Kotak added that the deputy sarpanch will assume charge of the sarpanch’s office until a new sarpanch is elected.

As per Section 32 of the Gujarat Panchayat Act, a person who has more than two children and if any of them is born after August 4, 2005, he or she is not eligible to contest local body polls in the state and is liable to be disqualified if such a case is established even after his or her election.

“The complainant had in her complaint sought action against Varaniya under Section 31 of the Gujarat Panchayat Act. But we told the complainant that we can initiate action only against a person who is elected. Therefore, the complainant had moved the Gujarat High Court and that matter is still pending with the high court. But there’s no stay on initiating action under Section 32,” Kotak said. Section 31 provides for judicial action in matters of election disputes.

Varaniya, however, said that he would appeal against the TDO’s order. “My son was born in 2004 and I stick to that declaration. I will appeal against the order of the TDO disqualifying me,” he said.

Notably, Jashuben’s defeat in the December 2021 election was seen as a major embarrassment for Parsottam Sabariya. Jashuben, who was the incumbent sarpanch, not only lost the election but Varaniya’s panel of candidates also won 11 of 16 wards in the village panchayat.