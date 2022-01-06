Gujarat: Robber who broke into Pipavav port bank injured in police firing

A robber, who allegedly broke into a branch of a private bank in Pipavav port in Amreli district, was injured in police firing around 4 am Wednesday.

According to Amreli police, they received an alert that someone had broken into the Pipavav branch of Axis Bank. Sub-inspector (PSI) DA Tuvar, in charge of Pipavav marine police station, and his team of four members, including

constables Vaibhav Solanki and Bharat Parmar, rushed to the branch.

The robber, identified as Dharampreet Singh Jesar Singh (27), a native of Taran Taran district of Punjab, allegedly threw stones on the police team and attacked them with an iron rod. In response, Tuvar fired from his pistol and the shot hit Singh on his leg, said Nirlipt Rai, superintendent of Amreli district police.

“The robber assaulted the police team, injuring one constable. He tried to escape after assaulting another constable and the PSI with an iron rod. Therefore, the PSI had to fire and the shot hit the accused on his leg,” he added.

The SP said that Singh was employed by a firm as a truck-driver and that he had criminal antecedents. “He was taken to a government hospital in Rajula town for primary treatment and was later shifted to Amreli civil hospital where he was operated upon and the bullet was removed,” Rai said.

PSI and the two constables were given primary treatment as their injuries were not serious, he added.

In his complaint, Yogesh Got, manager of the bank, stated that Singh broke into the bank through a window.

Based on Got’s complaint, Singh has been booked under various section sof the IPC. The SP said the accused will be arrested once he is discharged from hospital.