Gujarat polls: Cong MLAs write to Rahul

Less than a month after the Congress held a three-day Chintan Shivir in temple town Dwarka, more than two dozen party MLAs have written to Rahul Gandhi, seeking a meeting with him “to discuss” strategy for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

The MLAs gathered in the office of the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Sukhram Rathva, in Gandhinagar on March 9 and wrote a letter to Gandhi, seeking an appointment with him.

“We wrote this letter a day before the results of the Assembly elections in five states were announced. Around 23 MLAs signed it. Through the letter, we have sought time from Rahul Gandhi to discuss the strategy for Assembly elections,” Lalit Kagathara, Congress MLA from Tankara Assembly seat in Morbi district, told The Indian Express.

The Congress has 65 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, where the budget session is going on, for which majority of the MLAs are in Gandhinagar.

At the Chintan Shivir in Dwarka in the last week of February, Rahul Gandhi addressed around 500 delegates, including party MLAs.