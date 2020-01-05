Gujarat: Police launch feedback system on pilot basis in Kutch west

As part of the project, two digital kiosks with interactive digital display screen have been installed at ‘A’ Division and ‘B’ Division police stations in Bhuj town. As part of the project, two digital kiosks with interactive digital display screen have been installed at ‘A’ Division and ‘B’ Division police stations in Bhuj town.

With an aim to ensure that policemen behave responsibly with people visiting police stations and that people can also give feedback on police behaviour, Kutch (west) police launched RPRATIBHAV, a public feedback system on pilot basis in two police stations in Bhuj town on Saturday.

Subhash Trivedi, inspector general of police of border range inaugurated PRATIBHAV (Public Response Tracking Information Tracking By Help of Assessment by Visitors) at a function held at ‘B’ Division police station in Bhuj, the headquarters of Kutch district on Saturday. As part of the project, two digital kiosks with interactive digital display screen have been installed at ‘A’ Division and ‘B’ Division police stations in Bhuj town. Staff at these two police stations would request visitors to give feedback before leaving the police station.

“The objective is to do self-surveillance and self-assessment. We would come to know what people felt about behaviour of police staff when the latter visited a police station. The project would help us identify good practices and behaviour by our staff as well as alert us about poor behaviour,” Saurabh Tolumbia, SP of Kutch (west) police told The Indian Express.

