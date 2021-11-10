Gujarat: Mephedrone, heroin seized in Devbhumi Dwarka, 1 detained

Consignments of mephedrone and heroin were intercepted by Gujarat police in Devbhumi Dwarka district in the early hours of Wednesday and one person was detained, said police, adding that the process of seizing the contraband was still in progress.

The police said the narcotic drug was seized from near coastal Salaya town in Devbhumi Dwarka. “The operation started late last night and it is still going on. Formalities required as per the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act are being completed in one case. In another case, the process of seizure will start soon. A mixture of MD (mephedrone) and heroin has been seized by Devbhumi Dwarka police and one person has been detained,” Sandeep Singh, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Rajkot range, told The Indian Express.

The police said that teams of the special operations group (SOG) and local crime branch (LCB) of Devbhumi Dwarka intercepted the drug consignment after getting a tip-off. “Prima facie, the drug consignment came through the sea route. But we are ascertaining further details,” the DIG further said.

Earlier, the directorate of revenue intelligence seized around 3,000 kg of heroin from Mundra port in September. According to DRI, the heroin shipment which landed at Mundra port in Kutch, valued around Rs 21,000 crore, originated from Afghanistan and was shipped via Iran.