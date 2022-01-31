Gujarat: Patients evacuated as fire breaks out at lab adjoining hospital in Junagadh

A fire broke out at a laboratory located on the first floor of a building at Junagadh in Gujarat in the early hours of Monday, necessitating the urgent evacuation of several patients undergoing treatment at a private hospital functioning out of the building. Five patients were evacuated and shifted to a government hospital.

The fire was reported at SRL Diagnostics, a clinical laboratory on the first floor of Dwarkadheesh Market near Narsinh Mehta Talav at 4.15 am, said Bharat Dodiya, Fire Officer of Junagadh. “After we got an alert, we rushed two fire-tenders with a team of firefighters. They managed to control the fire soon, but the smoke filled Kaneria Hospital located on the same floor of the building. The hospital evacuated patients who were undergoing treatment there,” the officer told The Indian Express.

Dodiya said the firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to other parts of the three-storey building and doused it within an hour. “There was no one inside the laboratory when the fire started and therefore no one was injured. It appears prima facie that an electric short-circuit could have sparked the fire,” the officer said, adding that the private laboratory suffered extensive damages.

Dr Maulik Kaneria from Kaneria Hospital said 10 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital of whom five, who were in the ICU, were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Dr Maulik Kaneria from Kaneria Hospital said 10 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital of whom five, who were in the ICU, were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“The laboratory is just across the lobby in the building and smoke was filling our hospital. People were feeling suffocated. We feared that the fire might spread to our hospital if it is not attended to urgently. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we evacuated five patients who were undergoing treatment in the ICU through the emergency exit in our hospital, and shifted them to the state government-run GMERS Medical College with the help of the police, firefighters and home guards,” Dr Kaneria told The Indian Express, adding that the patients were undergoing treatment for cardiac disease, pneumonia and so on.

Hardik Thakkar, who runs the SRL Diagnostics branch in Junagadh, told media persons that his lab had fire-safety equipment. “We are in no position right now to tell as to what sparked the fire as SRL is an international chain and our laboratory, accordingly, had fire-safety equipment in place as per the protocol of the company. We are told some low-intensity blasts were heard after the fire. We believe it could have been caused by the batteries that we had for power-backup,” he said.

“Understanding the emergency, a relative of one patient requested that the patient be shifted to the government hospital. Relatives of the other four patients were not available at the time and therefore we shifted the four others also to the government hospital,” Dr Kaneria further said, adding that the four patients were later shifted to other private hospitals. He added that the hospital doesn’t provide inpatient treatment to Covid patients.