Part of dais collapses at Morbi event, CR Paatil escapes unhurt

BJP state chief CR Paatil escaped unhurt on Saturday after a part of a dais collapsed at an event in Morbi on Saturday.

The incident happened at an event held by the Prajapati community for the inauguration of an education complex.

Durlabhji Dethariya, president of Morbi district unit of the BJP told The Indian Express. “While the president was climbing down the stage, the last step of the structure gave way and he tumbled. But it was a very minor mishap and no one sustained any injury in the incident”.

Paatil was attending a slew of events in Surat, Ahmedabad, Morbi, and Dwarka.