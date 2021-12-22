Woman defeats mother-in-law in to become village panchayat sarpanch in Gir Somnath

In an electoral battle that had caught the attention of many, a woman defeated her mother-in-law in the race to the office of sarpanch of Delwada village in Gir Somnath district late on Tuesday evening.

Polling for the election to the village panchayat of Delwada, a village of Gir Somnath’s Una taluka, was conducted on Sunday. The main contest for the post of village sarpanch was between Pooja Bambhaniya and her mother-in-law Jiviben Bambhaniya. Interestingly, Jivben’s son and Pooja’s husband Vijay is the outgoing sarpanch, having served two terms in the office. Vijay, now a BJP worker, had won the 2011 election to Delwada village panchayat and had succeeded his mother who was elected sarpanch in 2006.

Counting of votes was undertaken on Tuesday and in the results announced late Tuesday night, Pooja emerged victorious. Not only that, her panel of candidates won all the 16 electoral wards in the village panchayat, thus making her rival, mother-in-law Jiviben’s route complete.

More than 5,000 residents of Delwada had exercised their franchise during polling on Sunday. Pooja defeated her mother-in-law by 1,177 votes during counting on Tuesday.

“I don’t see this as a political war in our family. It is only this contest was given the tagline of being a battle between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. This was more a battle against anti-social elements from outside Delwada who were harassing, threatening and intimidating Delwada residents. They had created an atmosphere of terror in the village. But residents of Delwada got together and gave them a reply that they dare not enter Delwada. The victory on all the 16 seats is not the victory of the panel of ghado (pot) but of the entire village of Delwada,” Pooja said after her victory.

Pooja and her panel of candidates for 16 wards of the village panchayat had contested polls on the symbol of pot.

Vijay blamed ‘an ex-MLA of BJP’ for the rift in the family, alleging that the MLA had propped up his mother in the village panchayat election. He said that the face-off between his wife and mother in the election had caused a lot of pain to the family.