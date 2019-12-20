Gujarat: Pak woman in Devbhumi Dwarka gets Indian citizenship

Haseena Vadsariya receives the certificate of citizenship. (Source: Twitter) Haseena Vadsariya receives the certificate of citizenship. (Source: Twitter)

Amid protests in some parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), alleging that it discriminates on religious grounds, the District Collector of Devbhumi Dwarka on Wednesday handed over a letter to a Pakistani woman certifying her as an Indian citizen.

Collector Narendrakumar Meena formally handed over the certificate of Indian citizenship to Haseena Vadsariya, a Pakistani national who has been living in Bhanvad town of Devbhumi Dwarka district in Gujarat since 2007. The 43-year-old woman has officially become an Indian citizen.

“She applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 but her that application was incomplete. She submitted a complete application again in 2017. We processed it in 2018 and forwarded it to the state home department with a positive opinion, because she had completed seven years of continuous residency in India. The application was subsequently forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs of Government of India, since she hails from a minority community and is residing in Devbhumi Dwarka, a border district. We received a letter from the Government of India confirming her as an Indian citizen in September this year,” the Collector told The Indian Express on Thursday. Meena said that because the applicant had been travelling, his office could hand the certificate over to her only on Wednesday.

The Collector added that Vadsariya, originally from Bhanvad, immigrated to Pakistan after marrying Tanveer Khoja alias Tanveer Somnani — of Karachi in Pakistan — in 1999, and subsequently acquired Pakistani citizenship. However, she returned to her native place in 2007 after divorcing her husband and has been living there since.

Vadsariya’s family said that they were delighted. “When she visited us in 2007, we came to know that her in-laws were not looking after her well. Therefore, she sought to end the marriage and stayed back with us in Bhanvad. We had hope that government would one day recognise her as an Indian citizen, since she was originally an Indian — she was born here and studied here… we had no relatives in Pakistan and, therefore, Haseena had nowhere to go in Pakistan but return to Bhanvad. Now that it has happened, we are very happy for her,” Vadsariya’s younger brother, Rupesh, told The Indian Express over the phone.

While Haseena’s grandfather used to run a soda and ice-candy shop in Bhanvad, her father used to work in ice factories. Now, Rupesh runs a paan shop in the town. “Haseena’s was an arranged marriage. Our relatives referred Tanvir’s family to us while they were visiting Gujarat. He was into cable service distribution business then and we had accepted the marriage proposal,” Rupesh added.

“My sister had to travel to Pakistan once to get her Pakistani passport renewed. Travelling to Gandhinagar and Delhi is costly affair for families like ours,” added the shopkeeper who supports a family of elderly parents, Haseena and an elder brother.

However, Rupesh said that he was not aware of the CAA at all. “It was only when some journalists asked me today that I came to know that government has enacted something related to citizenship,” said the shopkeeper, who has studied till Class IX.

The Collector said that another application filed by a Pakistani woman was pending in his district. “This applicant is a Pakistani citizen by birth who got married to an Indian citizen. We have forwarded her matter to the state home department,” Meena said. He added that there is a history of men of port towns of Salaya and Okha getting married to women from Pakistan, and of Pakistani men marrying women from these two towns.

