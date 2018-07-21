Gujarat: Outsourced employees of CSMCRI protest ‘illegal termination’

During the protest. (Express photo) During the protest. (Express photo)

Over 200 people working for the Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI) sat on a dharna outside the laboratory for the second consecutive day on Friday alleging that the institute had ‘illegally terminated’ them. “All the protesting employees have been working here for at least five years and therefore they can demand for regularisation of their service. But the CSMCRI has abruptly terminated their services without any prior notice,” said Parakramsinh Gohil, who is leading the protest.

The institute has maintained that the protesters were engaged through outsourcing. CSMCRI said that they were never on the employee rolls. “They have never been employees of CSMCRI,” CSMCRI director Amitava Das told The Indian Express. A statement from the CSMCRI, which is functioning under Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), said that protesters had been engaged through outsourcing.

“These people have not been removed from services because they were not on rolls of the Institute. In accordance with CSIR intimation, whenever new contracts are awarded we have to ensure that no worker is redeployed,” the statement read.

