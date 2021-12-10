Gujarat: Omicron variant detected in Jamnagar NRI’s wife, brother-in-law

After the man tested positive, his wife, daughter and seven members of the family which hosted them were kept in isolation at the house in Jamnagar | File

About a week after the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was detected in an NRI visiting Gujarat’s Jamnagar, the mutant variant has now been confirmed in his wife and brother-in-law, but both are asymptomatic, officials of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) said Friday. With this, the number of Omicron cases in the state has gone up to three.

“Genome sequencing has confirmed the Omicron variant in the NRI’s wife and his brother-in-law. However, they were asymptomatic when they tested positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic even today, though they remain admitted to a hospital,” Vijay Kharadi, Municipal Commissioner of Jamnagar told The Indian Express.

The NRI, who is a citizen of Zimbabwe, his 45-year-old wife and their daughter had landed in Gujarat on November 28. The man’s wife is a native of Jamnagar and her 35-year-old brother, a resident of Jamnagar, had received the family in Ahmedabad before driving them to Jamnagar in his car.

The 72-year-old NRI, however, developed complaints of a sore throat and body ache and tested Covid positive on December 1. He was admitted to a special isolation ward of Guru Govind Singh Government Hospital in Jamnagar city, while samples of his nasal swab were sent to the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for complete genome sequencing. GBRC scientists later confirmed that the man was infected by the Omicron variant.

After the man tested positive, his wife, daughter and seven members of the family which hosted them were kept in isolation at the house in Jamnagar and their samples collected for testing. However, all nine tested negative for Covid. After the elderly man was confirmed to be the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Gujarat and the third in India, the health department of the JMC collected their samples again on Saturday for testing.

Results of the second test on the man’s wife and brother-in-law returned positive and they too were shifted to the government-run GG Hospital and their samples were sent to GBRC. The Municipal Commissioner said the results of the genome sequencing were made available by the GBRC late on Thursday evening.

“The rest of the family members are asymptomatic, but we shall do their confirmatory tests after eight days. The NRI too has also been asymptomatic for the last four-five days but he continues to be under observation at the hospital,” the municipal commissioner said.

The JMC had also tested seven children who visited the house for tuition, but their results were negative.