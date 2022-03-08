Gujarat: No takers for affordable flats, RMC forced to slash price

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Monday decided to slash the price of its affordable houses for the middle-income group (MIG) category by 25 per cent after failing to find buyers, despite multiple advertisements over the past two years.

At its meeting held Monday, the standing committee of the civic body approved a proposal of the housing schemes department to revise the price of a MIG flat from Rs 24 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

More than 1,200 3BHK flats were part of the scheme launched in February 2020. At a carpet area of 60 square metres (sqm), these flats were priced at Rs 24 lakh a piece.

RMC had first invited applications for these flats in February 2020 but elicited only 834 responses. Of the 834 applicants, only 230 were found valid; hence, only 230 flats could be allotted to eligible beneficiaries in August that year.

In January 2021, the RMC conducted another draw of lots and another 210 from the 834 applicants were allotted flats after they furnished the required documents. However, around 30 of the 440 beneficiaries surrendered their flats later on, civic officers said, because of financial constraints due to Covid-19 or after finding a flat in other government schemes. That left RMC with an inventory of 847 unsold MIG flats.

The civic body made a third attempt to sell these flats in April last year by inviting applications but got just 124 responses, despite thrice extending the deadline. Only 59 of them have actually accepted these flats.

By conducting the draw of lots thrice, RMC has managed to allot 499 of the total 1,268 flats. But only 293 of the 499 have actually accepted allotment and are paying their instalments to the civic body while the rest have surrendered their homes.

In all, 975 or almost 76 per cent of houses are unsold as of date, civic officers said.

Rajkot municipal commissioner Amit Arora said the price reduction was warranted by the low response at the price tag of Rs 24 lakh. “We couldn’t sell these flats despite making three attempts. These houses are getting old and we need to sell them. Therefore, we proposed that the price be brought down to Rs 18 lakh,” Arora told The Indian Express, adding, “These MIG flats have been built by RMC without any contribution either from the state government or the Central government. Additionally, the guidelines (of Mukhya Mantri Gruh Yojana) prescribe only the upper ceiling of Rs 24 lakh as the price of a flat of this category and we had adopted that as the default price for these flats. However, there is no provision on the lowest price. Therefore, RMC is at liberty to fix the price of these flats.”

MIG flats are under construction in Viman Nagar Main Road near Prem Mandir, in Jai Bhim Nagar near Jaddu’s Food Field on Kalawad Road, near Sheetal Park on 150-feet Ring Road, and near Selenium Heights on Mavdi-Pal Road. Civic officers said the total cost of constructing these 1,268 dwelling units (DUs) is Rs 238.41 crore. All these flats will be ready to be handed over to beneficiaries by the end of May, said civic officers.

The municipal commissioner insisted that RMC doesn’t stand to incur losses by price reduction. “Depending upon the location, the construction cost of these DUs in MIG towers is in the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. So, we are not losing anything,” said Arora.

Standing committee chairman Pushkar Patel said the civic body needed to offload these flats. “These are affordable houses. If they remain unoccupied, they don’t serve any purpose and get old. Therefore, they have to be allotted to people even by reducing the price. The objective of constructing these flats was to provide houses to people under the housing for all initiative of the government. Generating revenue out of this scheme is not RMC’s objective,” said Patel, adding, “The price reduction will be applicable to flats that have already been allotted and we shall credit refunds into bank accounts of beneficiaries to maintain parity.”

Arora said the revised price was decided after considering various factors such as unit construction cost and some surveys.

However, civic officers said the Rs 24-lakh price tag proved unattractive vis-à-vis other affordable housing schemes. “The 2BHK flats of the Middle Income Group category cost Rs 12 lakh a piece and had 50 sqm carpet area each. In the MIG flats, one got an additional carpet area of 10 sqm but at a double price. This difference made MIG flats unattractive. It is no wonder that all the 1,286 LIG flats have been taken, whereas MIG flats are not finding any buyers at Rs 24 lakh price tag,” said a civic officer.

Incidentally, RMC has constructed more than 18,000 affordable houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Mukhya Mantri Gruh Yojana and allotted to beneficiaries. “It is for the first time that an RMC housing scheme didn’t find takers. Therefore, we had no option but to reduce the price,” said another civic officer.

The Central and state governments are each giving Rs 1.5 lakh grant to urban local bodies (ULBs) like RMC for constructing affordable houses for economically weaker section-I (EWS-I) and EWS-II categories. LIG flats are eligible for Rs 1.5 lakh contribution from the state government only but MIG flats are to be funded entirely by ULBs and beneficiaries.