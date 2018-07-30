Gujarat: Nine held for illegal sand mining of Rs 52 crore

Police in Amreli arrested nine persons and seized five vehicles in connection with illegal sand mining in Dhatarvadi river.

Dashrath Chaudhary, a local supervisor in Mines and Mineral Department, had filed a complaint with Rajula police station late Thursday alleging that 21.65 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of sand worth Rs 52 crore was illegally mined from Dhatarvadi river.

Chaudhary stated in his complaint that following the orders of Amreli District Collector and the office of geologist, he had surveyed the stretch of Dhatarvadi river between Vad and Khakhbai villages on July 4 and 5 and found “that besides existing lease areas, sand had been mined from 7,68,064 square metres. At the rate of Rs 240 per MT, this sand quantity is worth Rs 51,98,25, 471.”

