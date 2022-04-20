Gujarat: NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja gets 18-month jail term for escaping judicial custody

NCP Kutiyana MLA Kandhal Jadeja was convicted by a Rajkot court Wednesday for escaping from judicial custody in 2007.

The court of SV Mansuri, the chief judicial magistrate of Rajkot, pronounced Kandhal guilty under IPC Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), sentencing him to imprisonment for 18 months and also imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on the MLA. The court, however, acquitted Kandhal of the charge of IPC Section 225 (Resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person).

The court also acquitted his present wife, Manisha Karavadra, and 11 other accused for lack of evidence. Those acquitted include four police constables – Suresh Sonara, Vitthal Jadav, Dilipsinh Rajput and Pravin Gohel – and two doctors – Dr Popat and Dr Parmar. It was alleged that they had plotted Kandhal’s escape from Shivani Hospital in Rajkot in the intervening night of February 5 and February 6, 2007.

Notably, Kandhal had escaped from the hospital while he was under judicial custody on charges of murdering BJP councillor Keshu Odedra in 2005. Kandhal’s mother Santokben Jadeja, his three brothers — Karan, Bhoja and Kano — and five others were the other accused in the 2005 case.

After remaining on the run for almost two years, Kandhal was eventually arrested in a town near Pune in 2009. The police had filed a charge-sheet in this case in 2010.

The case against one of the accused doctors, Dr Shah of Shivani Hospital, was abated after he died during pendency of the matter.

“It was the prosecution’s case that Dr Popat forged medical papers and helped Jadeja to remain in hospital despite him not being actually ill. However, we cross-examined doctors who testified as prosecution witnesses to establish that Dr Popat had given Jadeja the type of treatment any doctor would give to a patient in normal course. The court agreed with our submission and acquitted Dr Popat,” advocate Tushar Gokani, who appeared for Dr Popat, a gastroenterologist, said.

Meanwhile, the police had also charge-sheeted the accused in the Keshu Odedra murder case. However, all the 10 accused were acquitted by a Porbandar court in 2011 for lack of evidence. Kandhal had also stood trial in the murder of one Prakash Modha in 2005 but was acquitted by a local court in 2006.

Kandhal was elected for the first time from the Kutiyana Assembly seat in 2012 as an NCP candidate. He retained his seat in the 2017 state polls. Considered a ‘strongman’, Kandhal, who is facing at least 13 criminal cases, had announced his support for BJP candidates in the run up to the Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat in 2020.

Kandhal’s conviction comes after he got relief in three criminal cases in recent years. In March last year, Kandhal and six others were acquitted in a 2018 case of allegedly threatening and abusing a Porbandar hotelier. In December 2020, the Gujarat High Court had allowed Kandhal’s plea for discharge from a 1998 Arms Act case. A week after his discharge from the Arms Act case, the Porbandar district and sessions court had discharged Kandhal from a 1995 Arms Act case. Before his discharge from the Arms Act case by the Porbandar court, the Supreme Court had ruled that the Terrorism and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) was not applicable in the case.