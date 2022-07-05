Gujarat has progressed from tanker raj to Nal se Jal: Agriculture Minister

Gujarat has progressed from ‘tanker raj’ to Nal Se Jal and undergone transformation in other sectors, thanks to the ‘revolutionary’ decision taken by Narendra Modi, Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said as he flagged off a Vande Gujarat Vikas Yatra Rath (chariot) from Rajkot Tuesday.

Addressing a public meeting on the yard of the Rajkot agricultural produce marketing committee (APMC) in Bedi village on the outskirts of the city before flagging off the rath, Patel narrated the development march of Gujarat after Modi took over as the chief minister in 2001. “Thanks to the revolutionary decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has scaled new peaks of achievements. There was a time when there was tanker raj (water was supplied through tankers) but today, thanks to the Nal se Jal scheme, water is reaching households through pipes,” an official release quoted Patel as saying.

The Vande Gujarat Vikas Yatra campaign was launched by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Ahmedabad as simultaneous events were organised in other districts of the state. As a part of the campaign, raths or modified trucks mounted with LED screens will go to towns and villages of the state and showcase progress made by the state under the BJP reign beginning from 2001.

Various BJP leaders and ministers will welcome these raths at various places until the two-week-long campaign ends on July 19. The Rath will go to clusters of villages decided as per the 36 seats of Rajkot district panchayat.

Patel claimed that Gujarat has witnessed transformation in other sectors also. “Thanks to tremendous decision-making power of Modi, today, Narmada water has reached Saurashtra and Kutch through SAUNI Yojana. Earlier, there used to be only a handful of check-dams. But today, there are more than one lakh check-dams. By winning the confidence of people, there has been a comprehensive development in fields like education, industry, health, women empowerment etc,” the minister was further quoted in the release.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 2.80 crore and dedicated projects worth Rs 7 crore to the public.