scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat weather: Rainfall lash Rajkot and Amreli districts

The rain led to temporary waterlogging in Indrapasthnagar underpass, sections of 150-feet Ring Road, Kothariya Road, etc.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
Updated: July 2, 2022 12:27:14 am
gujarat weather, monsoons, rajkot weather, gujarat monsoonsLodhika taluka of Rajkot district received 115 millimetres (mm) of rain during the day Friday, an official release said. (Express Photo)

PARTS OF Rajkot district were lashed by heavy rain leading to temporary waterlogging in many areas Friday. Moderate rainfall was reported from Amreli also.

Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district received 115 millimetres (mm) of rain during the day Friday, an official release said. Neighbouring Gondal taluka recorded 78 mm. Jetpur taluka logged 50 mm, while Jamkandorna (37 mm) and Kotda Sangani (16mm) talukas of the district also recorded significant precipitation.

Meanwhile, Rajkot city got its first spell of good rainfall this monsoon. It started raining in the afternoon and kept raining steadily until late evening. The flood control-room said the city registered 40 mm rainfall during the day. A rath carrying idols of Lord Jagannath and other deities in a procession taken out by ISKCON in Rajkot had to be covered with tarpaulin sheet as it started raining.

The rain led to temporary waterlogging in Indrapasthnagar underpass, sections of 150-feet Ring Road, Kothariya Road, etc.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 1, 2022: Why to read ‘Office of Chief Minister’ or ‘Sponge ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 1, 2022: Why to read ‘Office of Chief Minister’ or ‘Sponge ...
Maharashtra political drama: When BJP won but its leader lostPremium
Maharashtra political drama: When BJP won but its leader lost
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...Premium
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...
Explained: 5 ways in which the iPhone changed the world in 15 yearsPremium
Explained: 5 ways in which the iPhone changed the world in 15 years
More Premium Stories >>

Moderate rainfall was reported from Amreli district also. Lilia taluka of Amreli recorded 18 mm rainfall followed by Babra (17 mm), Vadiya (16 mm), Dhari (16 mm), Bagasara (15 mm), Amreli (13 mm), Jafrabad (10 mm) and Savarkundla (16 mm). Rain was reported from coastal Rajula taluka also.

Isolated rainfall was reported from Devbhumi Dwarka and other districts of Saurashtra as well.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement