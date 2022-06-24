Gujarat Minister: Parents should visit schools, check their children’s education

Parents should visit schools occasionally to check how education of their children was going on, Minister of State for Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development, Arvind Raiyani, said Thursday, while while formally welcoming newly-enrolled students at a school in Kuvadva village on the outskirts of Rajkot as part of

Shala Praveshotsav, even as 105 children shifted from private schools to a government school in the city.

Addressing parents at Kuvadva Taluka Shala, a primary school run by the state government, Raiyani appealed to parents to be informed about the education their children are getting in schools.

“Parents remain concerned about (the education) of their sons and daughters. They should visit school (where their children are enrolled) and check what the kids are learning, what they are being taught,” an official release said, quoting Raiyani.

The minister also stressed the importance of educating the girl child while calling on teachers to inspire children from rural areas and become their guides.

Meanwhile, 105 children who were studying in private schools in the city have shifted to School No.32 run by the Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti or municipal school board functioning under the aegis of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC). As many as 61 new enrollments, including 32 boys and 29 girls were recorded in grade 1 in this school where Deputy Mayor Darshita Shah and District Collector Arun Mahesh Babu welcomed students formally, the release added.