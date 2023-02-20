scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Gujarat man rescued from Myanmar firm’s captivity in Yangon

Nirav Bamrotiya and other captives were rescued after the former managed to dial back home in Gir Somnath alerting his father of the situation.

However, Bamrotiya realised that the Yangon firm— Fengquingyang Company Limited—was a fraud. He told the firm that he wanted to return to India.
Listen to this article
Gujarat man rescued from Myanmar firm’s captivity in Yangon
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 20-year-old youth from Gir Somnath district was rescued by Indian authorities after he and a few others were allegedly confined illegally by a private firm at Yangon in Myanmar.

Nirav Bamrotiya and other captives were rescued after the former managed to dial back home in Gir Somnath alerting his father of the situation.

According to an official release, Bamrotiya, a native of Pipalva village in Talala taluka of Gir Somnath, went to Dubai on September 14 last year through an agent to work in a private company. After working for three months, a Dubai-based agent offered him a job in Thailand promising better pay. The Dubai agent sent Bamrotiya to Yangon—the capital of Myanmar—on December 12 last year after arranging for his visa.

However, Bamrotiya realised that the Yangon firm— Fengquingyang Company Limited—was a fraud. He told the firm that he wanted to return to India. But the firm allegedly confined Bamrotiya, four other men from Uttar Pradesh and three from Indonesia in a room in Yangon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

Somehow, Bamrotiya managed to call his father Jagmal in Pipalva village. The father, in turn, approached the Talala police. The matter was escalated to state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and eventually, to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Gir Somnath Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja and Junagadh range inspector general Mayank Chavda provided necessary coordinates of the youth in Yangon and the Indian authorities managed to rescue Bamrotiya from Yangon Sunday and flew to Ahmedabad via Kolkata. Eventually, he returned to his home safely, the release stated.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 23:11 IST
Next Story

One of the toughest innings I have played: Smriti Mandhana

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close