Gujarat man rescued from Myanmar firm’s captivity in Yangon

A 20-year-old youth from Gir Somnath district was rescued by Indian authorities after he and a few others were allegedly confined illegally by a private firm at Yangon in Myanmar.

Nirav Bamrotiya and other captives were rescued after the former managed to dial back home in Gir Somnath alerting his father of the situation.

According to an official release, Bamrotiya, a native of Pipalva village in Talala taluka of Gir Somnath, went to Dubai on September 14 last year through an agent to work in a private company. After working for three months, a Dubai-based agent offered him a job in Thailand promising better pay. The Dubai agent sent Bamrotiya to Yangon—the capital of Myanmar—on December 12 last year after arranging for his visa.

However, Bamrotiya realised that the Yangon firm— Fengquingyang Company Limited—was a fraud. He told the firm that he wanted to return to India. But the firm allegedly confined Bamrotiya, four other men from Uttar Pradesh and three from Indonesia in a room in Yangon.

Somehow, Bamrotiya managed to call his father Jagmal in Pipalva village. The father, in turn, approached the Talala police. The matter was escalated to state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and eventually, to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Gir Somnath Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja and Junagadh range inspector general Mayank Chavda provided necessary coordinates of the youth in Yangon and the Indian authorities managed to rescue Bamrotiya from Yangon Sunday and flew to Ahmedabad via Kolkata. Eventually, he returned to his home safely, the release stated.