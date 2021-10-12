Gujarat: Man kills himself after axing cousin to death over farm dispute in Kodinar

A man allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a well on his farm after axing his cousin to death at Kodinar’s Malshram village in Gir Somnath Tuesday. Police said the murder was the outcome of a dispute about laying a pipeline in their agricultural field.

According to police, Maheshgiri Gauswami hit his cousin Hareshgiri Gauswami with an axe while the latter was on his way home from his agricultural farm after milking his animals. “The victim died on the way to a hospital. Meanwhile, soon after attacking his cousin, the accused jumped into a well on his own farm, just a few metres away from the crime scene and died by suicide, apparently overcome by the shame of having killed his own cousin,” said Om Prakash Jat, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Gir Somnath.

Maheshgiri’s body was later fished out of the well. Jat said the axe used by the accused to commit the murder has been recovered.

“The murder was the culmination of a dispute the two cousins had about laying a water pipeline,” the ASP further said, adding both were in their early 30s.

In her complaint, Hareshgiri’s mother, Savita, stated that Maheshgiri had got into a verbal exchange with her son as the latter was laying a water pipeline along the border of their field around three months ago.

Based on Savita’s complaint, a case of murder has been registered against Maheshgiri.