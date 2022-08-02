scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Gujarat: As lumpy skin disease spreads to 20 districts, CM Bhupendra Patel visits Kutch

The first case of the infectious disease affecting cattle and buffaloes was reported in Kutch in May this year

Express News Service | Rajkot
Updated: August 2, 2022 1:20:22 pm
The first case of LSD this year was reported from Kaiyari village in Lakhpat taluka of Kutch in May. (File)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited an isolation centre for cattle infected with lumpy skin disease (LSD) virus near Bhuj town as he arrived in Kutch district on Tuesday to review the situation arising out of the LSD outbreak and to suggest measures to control the viral disease.

Patel, who was accompanied by state Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, visited the isolation centre where the cattle that have contracted LSD virus are being given treatment and interacted with the veterinarians treating the animals.

The chief minister also oversaw the administration of goat pox vaccine to healthy cattle. The goat pox vaccine gives cattle and buffaloes protection against LSD and the state government has been vaccinating cattle in affected districts.

The first case of LSD this year was reported from Kaiyari village in Lakhpat taluka of Kutch in May. Since then, the disease, which causes nodules on an animal’s skin, besides other symptoms like mild fever, low intake of food etc, has spread to 20 out of 33 districts of Gujarat. Save central Gujarat, LSD, which is caused by LSD virus of capripox genus in the poxviridae family, has spread in Kutch, Saurashtra, north Gujarat and south Gujarat areas this year.

As of August 1, LSD outbreaks were reported in 2,083 villages of the state with 55,950 confirmed cases of the viral disease and 1,565 deaths, as per government record. The state has a cattle and buffalo population of around 2 crores and the government had vaccinated 10 lakh of them as of August 1 by going for ring vaccination in a 5km radius of each outbreak.

The LSD virus has origins in Africa but this is the third straight year in which LSD outbreaks have been reported in Gujarat, officers of the state animal husbandry department said.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 01:17:02 pm

