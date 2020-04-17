Afghan student goes out for food, Rakjot varsity bars him from entering hostel

The student, Abdullah Malakzay, however, has demanded the authorities to allow him to stay in the hostel. The student, Abdullah Malakzay, however, has demanded the authorities to allow him to stay in the hostel.

A private university in Rajkot has barred an Afghan student, who had gone outside to have food during the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, from entering the hostel.

The authorities of Marwadi University have asked the student to stay at another place.

Abdullah, a final year student of electrical engineering under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship, said that on Thursday night, he went outside “looking for a place to have food”.

“Since I did not like the food cooked in the hostel, I went out looking for non-vegetarian food. When I returned I was not allowed to go inside. I had to spend the entire night outside the university,” Abdullah told The Indian Express sitting outside a closed tea joint near the hostel.

When contacted, the authorities said that the university has issued guidelines saying no one can step out or inside the university premises during the lockdown.

“He (the student) jumped over the wall and left the hostel premises. One of the villagers informed us that he was outside the hostel,” Marwadi University Registrar Naresh Jadeja said.

The authorities further said that they have asked him to either stay with one of his local friends or at an institutional quarantine facility.

“We are not sure where he was and whom he met outside the hostel. We cannot allow him to stay inside with other students. So, we offered to drop him at any of the places he wanted to in the university ambulance,” the Registrar said.

However, Abdullah said he had already rendered an apology and the authorities should allow him to stay inside the hostel since all his belongings are in his room.

“I had spent the entire night outside and I am ready to sleep here outside tonight as well if they do not allow me in,” he added.

Around 700 students from 22 countries are staying at the university hostel. Nearly 200 Indian students, who could not return to their hometowns due to lockdown are also at the hostel.

