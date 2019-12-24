Gujarat: Lion kills labourer in Amreli, farmer injured by leopard in Gir Somnath

“After the incident, we rescued a male lion from nearby farmland. The animal is around three to five years old. Further investigation is on,” the CCF added. (Representational Image) “After the incident, we rescued a male lion from nearby farmland. The animal is around three to five years old. Further investigation is on,” the CCF added. (Representational Image)

In two separate incidents, a farm labourer was attacked and killed by an Asiatic lion in Amreli, while another farmer was injured after being attacked by a leopard in Sondardi village of the neighbouring Gir Somnath district on Monday. After the incidents, the Forest Department has caged a male lion while efforts are on to rescue the leopard involved in the second incident.

Kadu Bhilad (55), a farm labourer, was working on an agricultural field at Chiman Bhamrobliya in Jira village of Dhari taluka at around 6 am. “The labourer was attending a nature’s call in a culvert near his farm when he was attacked and killed by a lion. The labourer had a black blanket wrapped on his shoulder at the time of the incident. We believe the lion could have mistaken the man as his prey, as it could have been deceived by the man in a squatting position and having black clothes on his body,” Dushyant Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of Junagadh Wildlife Circle told The Indian Express.

Jira villages falls in Dalkhaniya range of Gir (east) forest division, which in turn is part of Junagadh Wildlife Circle. Forest officials said that the labourer’s body was taken to a government hospital in Dhari for post-mortem.

“After the incident, we rescued a male lion from nearby farmland. The animal is around three to five years old. Further investigation is on,” the CCF added.

In the second incident, Nanubhai Gohil (55) was injured when a leopard attacked him while he was asleep on his agricultural farm in Sondardi village. “The incident took place at around 2:30 am. However, the farmer escaped with minor injuries. He has been rushed a hospital in Una town. Our teams are trying to cage the leopard involved in the attack,” Vasavada said.

Sondardi village falls in Jasadhar range of Gir (east) forest division.

