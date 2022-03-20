Gujarat: Leuva Patel leaders meet, Naresh says ‘non-political’

Leuva Patidar leaders, including Naresh Patel and former minister Jayesh Radadiya, held a meeting Saturday at Leuva Patel girls hostel on Gondal Road in Rajkot. However, Patel said politics was not on the agenda.

Besides Naresh Patel and Radadiya, DK Sakhiya, Ramesh Tilala, Paresh Gajera, Govind Ranpariya, and Ukabhai Patel, also attended the meeting.

“Work is in progress for Patel Samaj (inns for Patidar community) in Dwarka and Nathdwara. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the community leaders could not meet during 2020 and 2021 to review the progress of these projects. We met today,” Naresh Patel said.

In response to BJP president CR Paatil’s reported comment Friday that he would be happy if Naresh Patel joined BJP, Patel said he was thankful to the BJP president. “We two often talk over phone and I had talked to him yesterday also,” said Naresh who is president of Shree Khodaldham Trust.