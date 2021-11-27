Gujarat: Leopard run over by car in Gir Somnath

A LEOPARD was run over by some unidentified car near Chanduvav village on National Highway 151 near Veraval town of Gir Somnath district Thursday.

The incident took place at around 4 am on Thursday when a leopard, a female seemingly three to five year old, was run over by a car going towards Keshod from Veraval town.

“The crime scene suggested that the leopardess hit the bonnet of a car while trying to cross the highway, suffered brain haemorrhage and died on the spot. Tyre tracks at the scene also suggest that the car driver applied brakes in an attempt to prevent the collision with the big cat but couldn’t,” a local forest officer said.

The area falls in Veraval range of Junagadh territorial forest division.