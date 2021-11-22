Gujarat: Labourer from Rajasthan injured in lion attack

An agricultural labourer was injured after allegedly being attacked by an Asiatic lion in Kanavadla village of Junagadh’s Visavadar taluka on Sunday, forest officials said.

According to officials, Ashish Mayda (25), a native of Sabalpura village of Rajasthan’s Sikar district, an agricultural labourer in Kanavadla village, was coming out of a cotton field around 6.30 pm along with a group of labourers when the incident took place.

“As they were coming out of the field after the day’s work, the labourers saw a lion around 10 feet away. They shouted for help and started running away. But the panic reaction by the labourers alerted the lion and it attacked one of the labourers,” a local forest officer said, adding, “The labourer sustained minor injuries.”

“Our staff went to the spot and confirmed that it was a lion,” said the officer, adding the animal seemed to be a nomadic male.

The village is located between Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary and the Gir (east) wildlife division, which covers parts of Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary.