Gujarat: Industrialists, businessmen to weigh Mandaviya in silver at Khodaldham

Industrialists and businessmen from the Patidar community will weigh Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in silver during his scheduled visit to Khodaldham near Gondal in Rajkot district on Thursday.

Mandaviya, who also hails from the same community, will become third person to be weighed in silver at Khodaldham.

“Around 20 leaders of Patidar community, including businessmen and industrialists have come together and decided to weigh Mandaviya in silver and then donate that silver to Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT). They have decided to donate five kilogrammes of silver each,” Jitu Vasoya, honorary secretary of SKT, the religious trust of Leuva Patel sub-caste group of Patidar community, said.

SKT has built Khodaldham, a temple dedicated to goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of Leuva Patels, at Kagvad village near Gondal, around 60 km from Rajkot. Mandaviya, who is a native of Bhavnagar district in Saurashtra region, also hails from the same sub-caste group that dominates politics, agriculture and industries in Saurashtra. Kadva Patels, mostly concentrated in north and central Gujarat regions are the other major sub-caste group of Patidar community.

With this, Mandaviya, will be the third eminent person and second leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be weighed in silver at Khodaldham. SKT president Naresh Patel and BJP’s Gujarat unit president CR Paatil have been weighed in silver at the temple in the past.

Refusing to divulge names of the donors who are contributing silver for weighing the Union Minister, Vasoya said, “We don’t have their consent as of now to reveal their identities. They might prefer to keep their donation anonymous.”

Mandaviya is to embark on his three-day long Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Rajkot on Thursday morning and is scheduled to visit Khodaldham and offer prayer on Thursday afternoon.