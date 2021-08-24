Gujarat: Income Tax raid team, women constables injured after bus rolls off road

Six officers of the Income Tax Department (I-T) and five women constables of Ahmedabad city police were injured Tuesday after the bus in which they were travelling rolled off the road and hit a tree at Somasar village in Surendranagar district in the wee hours of Tuesday. Police said the officers were a part of teams that were on their way to Rajkot city to conduct raids.

“A team of I-T and police were travelling in a Tempo Traveller private bus. The bus rolled off the road and they sustained injuries. A total of 11 persons were injured. Two men and two women sustained fractures and have been hospitalised. However, there are no casualties,” Surendranagar superintendent of police (SP) Mahendra Bagaria told The Indian Express.

The injured were identified as Rajkumar Gupta, Amit Gupta, Ojas Parikh, Rohit Thakkar, Uma Shankar Prasad and Prakash Thakkar — all income tax inspectors. The injured constables were identified as Sejal Dodiya, Shraddha Nagabhai, Komal Dhanjibhai Kajalben Valabhai and Asmita Karshanbhai.

Police said the incident took place around 4.30 am near Somasar village of Surendranagar’s Muli taluka on State Highway 17, which connects Surendranagar town with Rajkot, Tuesday when the team was heading to Rajkot after passing Surendranagar town.

“The injured were first rushed to a hospital in Surendranagar town and from there, they have been referred to Shalby Hospital in Ahmedabad,”sub-inspector of Muli police station S S Varu said.

The public relations officer (PRO) for the Gujarat region of the Income Tax department confirmed the accident and injuries to officers but refused to divulge further information.

However, other teams of the IT department launched simultaneous raids on the premises of R K Group, a leading realty group of Rajkot and those belonging to its business associates, since early Tuesday morning. The PRO refused to comment on the raids. Police said that the women constables were part of the armed lokraskhak dal personnel posted at the headquarters of Ahmedabad city police.

“Based on information provided by Rajendra Thakkar, income tax inspector of Surendranagar, we have registered a non-cognisable offence as of now,” the Muli PSI said, adding bus driver Dashrath has also sustained minor injuries in the accident.