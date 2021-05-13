Gujarat: Herd of 13 blue bulls fall in Narmada canal in Surendranagar, 5 drown

Forest officers said the herd of the herbivores could have fell in the canal accidentally or may have been driven into it.

Five blue bulls were killed after a herd of 13 animals fell into the Morbi Branch Canal near Rajsitapur village in Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar, forest officers said Wednesday.

The herd fell in the irrigation canal of the Narmada project at around 10.30 am Tuesday, SS Asoda, the deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Wild Ass Sanctuary in Dhrangadhra said. “Our team rushed the spot and launched a rescue operation. However, a few of the blue bulls could not be saved,” the DCF said. The area where the incident took place is revenue area.

“We managed to rescue eight blue bulls and pull them out of the canal. However, other five died. We fished out carcasses of two in the morning. Three carcasses were trapped in a syphon. We recovered two Tuesday evening. But one is still trapped in the structure and efforts are on to recover it,” Karim Multani, the range forest officer of Dhrangadhra wildlife range, said.

Forest officers said the herd of the herbivores could have fell in the canal accidentally or may have been driven into it. “They could have slipped in the canal while trying to drink water or could have been chased and driven into canal by those whom they could be bothering. We are investigating the matter,” Multani said.

Blu bulls, locally called nil gais, are the largest antelopes found in Gujarat. They roam forest and revenue area freely across Gujarat. They also tend to raid standing crops and farmers chase them away.

This is the first reported incident of such a large herd falling in the canal.