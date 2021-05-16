Gujarat has achieved peak in second wave, Covid cases going down gradually: CM

The second wave of Covid-19 has reached its peak and it is a matter of relief that cases of daily new infections have been going down for the past many days, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Sunday after reviewing the situation in Bhavnagar district.

“We have achieved peak in the second wave of (novel) coronavirus. Cases have been going down gradually. This has become possible due to dedicated steps we have taken,” an official statement issued by the government quoted Rupani.

The number of daily new infections was 14,500 on April 27-28 but it slid below 9,000 cases on Saturday, the release stated. “This is a matter of relief for all of us,” Rupani said.

The CM said the state government had augmented the number of beds for Covid-19 treatment from 41,000 to one lakh within two months of the Covid-19 second wave in the state. He said the number of oxygen beds was increased from 18,000 to 58,000 too.

“As compared to 250 metric tonnes medical oxygen last season, we are supplying 1,180 metric tonnes of oxygen to patients these days. I can state with confidence that no patient has died for want of oxygen in any hospital in the state,” Rupani said.

To further augment supply of medical oxygen in the state, the CM said oxygen generator plants with cumulative capacity to generate 300 MT of medical oxygen were being installed to tackle a possible third wave of the infectious disease. The CM also virtually inaugurated an oxygen plant set up by Vallabh Youth Organisation at the cost of Rs 60 lakh in Rajkot. The plant has capacity to generate three tonnes of oxygen in gaseous form per minute. Rupani said the state was also prepared to handle the increasing number of mucormycosis cases being reported in the state.

In Bhavnagar city and rural, the CM reviewed the number of Covid-19 cases, testing, tracing, situation of hospitals, availability of hospital beds, provision of medical oxygen, medicines, doctors and healthcare workers, Covid-19 vaccination, availability of vaccine doses, etc. He issued necessary instructions to Bhavnagar district administration for tackling the situation, the release said.

“The chief minister also sought details of ‘Maru Gam, Corona Mukta Gam’ and ‘Maro Ward Corona Mukta Ward’ (programmes) in urban areas as well as that of community Covid care centres (CCCC) set up with the help of the administration, residents of city and people of villages and made suggestions to strengthen the campaign,” an official release said.

‘Maru Gam, Corona Mukta Gam’ campaign was launched by the state government early this month to contain the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas.

Rupani was accompanied by his principal secretary K Kailashnathan, principal secretary (health and family welfare) Jayanti Ravi among others. Minister of State for Education Vibhavari Dave, local BJP MLAs, Bhavnagar Mayor Kirtibala Danidhariya and officers of the district administration also attended the review meeting.