Gujarat: Hardik Patel claims Vijay Rupani has resigned, CM calls it blatant lie

Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel on Thursday claimed that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has resigned and added that ‘either a Patidar or a Kshatriya’ will be the next CM of the state. However, Rupani dismissed this as a blatant lie while sarcastically asking, if Hardik knows the procedure of CM’s resignation.

“Cabinet meeting was convened yesterday. I can tell you with authority that Vijay Rupani’s resignation was sought yesterday. In the coming 10 days, there will be confirmation of Vijay Rupani having tendered his resignation as Chief Minister and it having been approved. There will be a new chief minister now because since the time he became Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has failed to maintain law and order and manage affairs of the sate. I bet the BJP will make a Patidar or a Kshatriya the next chief minister,” Hardik said while interacting with journalists in the city on Thursday.

The quota leader was in Rajkot to get his statement recorded in connection with a complaint registered against him and others at Malaviyanagar police station for allegedly organising a public meeting in the city the run-up to the Assembly elections last year. Hardik and his aide Tushar Nandani were booked under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) after Hardik addressed a Maha Kranti Rally at Nana Mava Chowk in the city organised by his outfit Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti on November 29 last year.

Later, speaking with media persons in Gandhinagar over the issue, Rupani said, “Blatant lies are being spread. I am surprised that only to get media publicity, such canards are being spread. I do not know if he knows it or not (laughs), but a resignation is not to be given in cabinet, but in Raj Bhavan. So, this is a lie. And there is not an iota of discussion in the party or in the party leadership. Such rumours are being spread to with ill intention of stopping development of Gujarat. I have not given resignation. It’s out of question. People of Gujarat have given us chance to serve them for five years and we will do that for five years. But, it’s a different matter that some people do not like this. And people are well acquainted with the fact that Hardik has worked as an agent of Congress party for years,” Rupani added.

Incidentally, Hardik had also claimed last month that Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel would resign soon and join forces with PAAS as BJP president Amit Shah wanted to oust him. However, Nitin Patel had rejected Hardik’s claim terming it as rumours.

