Gujarat: 20 more arrested for Hanuman Jayanti procession in Veraval, total number of arrests goes up to 25

The police arrested 20 more persons on Monday for allegedly hoisting a ‘bhagva’ (saffron) flag on a dargah during a ‘Hanuman Jayanti procession’ taken out without police permission in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district on Saturday. With this, the number of arrests in the incident has gone up to 25.

“We arrested 20 more people for taking out Hanuman Jayanti procession without due permission from competent authorities,” police inspector Sunil Israni, in-charge of Veraval town police station, said.

Around 100 people had allegedly taken out a procession from a Hanuman temple in Kharvavad to mark Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, allegedly without seeking permission from authorities. While the procession was passing by Magrebisha Bapu’s Dargah, a few from the procession hoisted ‘bhagva’ flags on the dargah premises. Videos of four people waving saffron flags on the dargah had gone viral. However, the police had reached the spot and diffused the situation.

Based on a complaint filed by Kadarshah Shahmadar, munjavar of Magrebisha Bapu’s Dargah, Veraval town police station had booked three unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between two communities on grounds of religion etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). Based on another complaint filed by HB Musa, a sub-inspector with Veraval town police station, the police had booked Nagin Khunti and his elder brother Hitesh Khunti under IPC Section 188 (breach of notification issued by a public servant) for taking out the procession allegedly without due permission.

“The persons arrested on Monday were part of the procession taken out illegally and hence they have been booked too,” Israni said, adding, “We responded to the situation promptly and convinced leaders of the two communities to maintain law and order. With their cooperation, peace prevails in the town.”

On Sunday, the police had arrested five persons and detained a minor boy in the incident.