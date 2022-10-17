Gujarat groundnut production to drop due to rain damage: Oil millers’ body

Due to a drop in the acreage and unseasonal rains early this month, the groundnut production in the state will come down to 29 lakh metric tonnes (lt) in the crop year 2022-23 (July-June)—a drop of around 4 lt compared to the previous year, the Saurashtra Oil Mills Association (SOMA) said Monday. The SOMA estimate is marginally lower than 30 lt estimated by the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA).

According to a SOMA crop estimate survey report, the state will harvest 29.06 lt groundnut in 2022-23. This figure is 4.5 lt lower than the previous year’s SOMA estimate of 33.5 lt.

“The groundnut acreage in Gujarat dropped to 17 lakh hectares (lh) in the Kharif 2022 season. This is the lowest in the past three years and more than 4 lakh hectares lower as compared to the peak of 21 lakh hectares recorded in kharif 2020 and 3 lakh hectare lower as compared to last year’s area of 19.26 lakh hectare. Coupled with the unseasonal rain early this month which damaged harvested crops in Surendranagar and Gir Somnath districts, this reduction in acreage will pull the overall production of groundnut down in Gujarat this Kharif season,” Kishor Viradiya, SOMA chairman said.

The First Advance Estimate of the state government has pegged the groundnut production at 39.17 lt—lower than previous year’s 43.59 lt. Last year, SEA had pegged Gujarat’s groundnut production at a record 38.55 lt. “The government’s estimate was released in August when the crop was maturing and therefore, may not give a realistic estimate of the crop size,” Viradiya said.

Gujarat accounts for half of India’s groundnut production. But SEA highlighted that the groundnut area has dropped by 10.52 per cent this year compared to the previous season as farmers have planted more cotton and opted for soybean. “This year, the excessive rain-damaged crops in certain areas will lead to a reduction of yield by 22.18 per cent. The total production is reported at 30.0 lakh MT compared to last year’s record production of 38.55 lakh tonnes,” SEA said in a release, adding the last five-year average production in Gujarat has been about 30.5 lt.

Kharif groundnut sown in June-July in Gujarat is harvested in October-November and marketed during October-March. Currently, the oilseed is being sold at Rs 1,300 per mann or 20 kg—substantially higher than the Rs 1,170 minimum support price (MSP) announced by the Centre for this year (Rs5850 per quintal). “Prices of groundnut and groundnut oil are likely to remain firm as, on the one hand, production is declining at a time when hand-picked and selected (HPS) groundnuts is becoming increasingly popular as table food and as ingredient in products such as the chutney served along with dosa in South India. Around 70 per cent of groundnut is consumed by this segment, leaving just about a third for crushing and producing groundnut oil. Therefore, prices will remain at elevated levels in near future,” Viradiya added.

A 15-kg tin of groundnut oil is currently trading at Rs 2,900 in the retail market in Rajkot. “Only about 10 per cent of around 125 oil mills in Saurashtra are operational as their pipelines are empty and the groundnut price is costly at the beginning of the marketing season,” added Viradiya.