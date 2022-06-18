Four decades after flamingos nested in Porbandar, birds recorded mating at Chhaya Rann

MATING OF greater flamingos has been recorded in Porbandar with visual evidence but senior birdwatchers say the mating may not necessarily lead to the birds nesting in the wetlands of the coastal district. The development comes around four decades after the wader species, which is the state bird of Gujarat, had nested in Porbandar.

Mahendra Tank, a birdwatcher from Kutch and fellow birder Manoj Tank witnessed a pair of greater flamingos mating at Chhaya Rann, a wetland near the Saurashtra Chemicals Limited (SCL) soda ash plant in Porbandar city on June 12 evening. Not only that, Mahendra managed to record the event in his camera.

“We were in Porbandar to attend the Pink Celebration organised by the Mokar Sagar Wetland Conservation Committee (SWCC). After the event got over on Sunday, we decided to visit Chhaya Rann. While observing a flock of around 400 greater flamingos and an equal number of lesser flamingos, I noted that greater flamingos were making courtship displays. I was recording the flocks on my camera when I saw a pair mating,” 54-year-old Mahendra, who has been birdwatching for the past 10 years, said.

Mahendra, who took voluntary retirement from BSNL’s marketing department said that he was aware that courtship display may lead to mating attempts.

“I had seen a pair of lesser flamingos mating near Gandhidham in Kutch in 2019 and therefore, I should say I was aware while in Chhaya Rann that something similar may happen,” Mahendra, who has studied till Class X, further said.

This is for the first time that greater flamingo mating has been recorded with visual evidence in Porbandar, the district with wetlands spread over around 200 square kilometres and which host huge flocks of flamingos every year.

“Porbandar is not a nesting site of flamingos and the nearest record of greater flamingo mating was reported from Jamnagar in 2009. So, this is quite a rare event,” Dhaval Vargiya, president of MWCC said.

MWCC is a group of birdwatchers working for conservation of wetlands in Porbandar district and Vargiya had himself recorded mating of lesser flamingos in Porbandar three years ago.

MWCC organises Pink Celebration, a birdwatching event, every year to afford birders from across the country an opportunity to watch flamingos in their breeding plumage and raise public awareness about flamingos and other waterfowls of Porbandar. This year, 45 birders from Gujarat and Maharashtra participated in the event.

However, 54-year-old Manoj, who works as an accounts executive with a chemical company in Kutch, only came to know about it only when Mahendra told him.

“I was talking to a friend on the phone when this happened. But I was excited when Mahendra showed me what he had recorded on his camera,” said Manoj.

Great Rann of Kutch (GRK) is the only known breeding site of greater flamingos in Gujarat while lesser flamingos breed in GRK as well as in the Little Rann of Kutch (LRK).

Bharat Jethva, member of the Flamingo Specialist Group of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) says that flaming breeding attempts have been recorded in Nal Sarovar also. “While monsoon is the breeding season of flamingos, mating always may not lead to nesting. It could be fake mating also as the weather will trigger release of hormones,” says Jethva.

Prof Indra Gadhvi and Prof Bhavbhuti Parasharya had recorded successful breeding of Greater flamingos in saltpans near Bhavnagar city in 2018.

“Flamingo nesting was recorded in 1982-83 in the present-day Porbandar Bird Sanctuary area when that wetland and Chhaya Rann was one compact tract of wetland.In fact, that breeding attempt by greater flamingos was one of the reasons why the area was declared a sanctuary in 1988,” Uday Vora, a retired IFS officer and honourary secretary of the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat said.