Gujarat govt should help those suffering due to Ukraine conflict: Paatil

It is the duty of the state government to help those who are suffering losses due to the indirect fallout of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, said Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Monday, adding that the state government had already made concessions to government contractors to this effect.

Addressing a meeting of builders from Saurashtra, Paatil said, “Today, we are saying prices of steel, petrol, etc., have gone up. When the war between Russia and Ukraine is going on and even if we may not be directly involved in the war, we are facing its side-effects in the form of price rise. You can’t avoid it. But it is the duty of the government to help those who are suffering losses due to that,” said the BJP leader.

“If someone suffers losses due to circumstances, it is the duty of the government to make it easy for him and help him,even by tweaking rules,” he said.

The president of the ruling party said that recently, a delegation of government contractors met him. “They told me that they won’t be able to complete projects as prices of steel and cement have increased… they said that they will not pick up new tenders and therefore no new project will begin in Gujarat. I told them… someone else will pick up tenders and fill their place, hence, they should not be committing such a mistake,” the BJP president said.

Paatil said that subsequently he drew the attention of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who, in turn, approved a revision in rates. “Some of their grievances were justified. Prices of steel, cement, etc., have gone up. I drew the attention of the Chief Minister and he took an appropriate decision after a meeting with officers.”

Adding that the state and Central governments were with the businesses, Paatil said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party is with all of you. In the Central government also, honourable Narendra Modi makes different schemes and laws for supporting association, builders, industries, etc., and makes concessions wherever needed.”

The BJP president also sought support of the builders in the Assembly election due in December this year and inaugurated the women’s wing of Rajkot Builders’ Association.