Gujarat: Govt official and wife among 3 killed in car crash on NH-47

A senior government official, his wife and a staff member were killed after a private car in which they were travelling crashed into the wall of a culvert on National Highway 47 near Chotila town in Surendranagar district on Sunday.

Police said, Ashok Kumar Vaghela, director of District Development Agency (DRDA) of Devbhumi Dwarka, his wife Karuna and driver Ravi Sasa were killed on the spot after their sedan car hit the sidewall of the culvert near the approach road of Magrikhada village near Chotila and turned turtle.

Vaghela’s five-year-old granddaughter Riyan escaped with minor injuries while Ravibhai, an employee with the DRDA, Devbhumi Dwarka district, suffered a fractured leg.

“The Vaghelas are from Anand and it is not yet known where they were going. Sasa, who was driving the car, is also an employee with the DRDA, Devbhumi Dwarka. Ravibhai sustained fracture in his leg and is undergoing surgery at Rajkot Civil Hospital. He is an eyewitness to the crash. Once his condition improves, we shall record his statement to know more about the accident,” Rajdeepsinh Jadeja, incharge police inspector of Chotila, said.

Jadeja said that the accident took place at around 8 am on Sunday.

“It was a high-impact crash and three of the passengers in the car died on the spot. Vaghela was to retire from government service at the end of this month,” the police inspector further said, adding the accident took place on NH-47 between Chotila and Sayla towns of Surendranagar district.

Work is in progress to widen NH-47 from the existing four lanes to six lanes. A few weeks ago, five of a family were killed on the highway near Limdi town after driver of the car lost control and hit the median.

