Gujarat govt increases compensation for loss of life, property in wild animal attacks

The state government on Wednesday notified a substantial increase in compensation awarded in cases of loss of life or property on account of attacks by wild animals.

As per the latest resolution adopted by the forest and environment department of the state government, next of kin of those killed in attacks by wild animals will now get Rs 5 lakh compensation instead of Rs 4 lakh. Similarly, if such attacks result in more than 60 percent disability, the victim will be paid Rs 2 lakh compensation by the government and Rs 1 lakh in case of 40 to 60 percent disability. So far, these compensations were respectively Rs 2 lakh and Rs 59,100 only.

The move comes after repeated demands from conservationists to increase the amount of compensation which was awarded as per a government resolution adopted in June, 2016.

However, the amount of compensation for hospitalisation for three or more days for treatment of injuries sustained in attacks by wild animals has been reduced to Rs 10,000 only from the earlier Rs 43,000.

Compensation for loss of livestock to wild animals has also been increased. The loss of a milking cow or buffalo will merit a compensation of Rs 50,000 cash instead of Rs 30,000.

Compensation against the loss of a milking camel will be Rs 40,000 instead of Rs 30,000 being paid presently. In case of loss of a milking goat or sheep, its owner will be entitled to Rs 5,000 compensation instead of Rs 3,000 being paid now.

The compensation for loss of calves of buffaloes as well as female calf of a cow, donkey and pony has been jacked up to Rs 20,000 from the existing Rs 16,000. However, compensation for loss of other non-milch animals like camels, horses and oxen remains unchanged at Rs 25,000.

The increased slabs of compensation come into effect from Wednesday onward and will be applicable in cases of attacks by lions, tigers, leopards, bears, crocodile, hyena, wolves and wild boars. Conservationists welcomed the government move but suggested that snake bite should also be considered for compensation.